IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 65,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,324. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

