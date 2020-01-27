indaHash (IDH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $477.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About indaHash

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Exrates, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

