Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.40. 8,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,793. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

