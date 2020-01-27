Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,762 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 349,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on III shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,057. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

