Ink Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,097.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bibox, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $233,726.00 and $38,097.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,708,420 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

