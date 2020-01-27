Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Innodata has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Innodata news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $42,366 and sold 81,863 shares valued at $108,404. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.