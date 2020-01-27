INO COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,779.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00018372 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $289.42 million and $1,779.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

