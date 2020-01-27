Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 300,100 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $8,045,681.00.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,158. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $37.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,081,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 310,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 578.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 240,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

