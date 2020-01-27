Insider Buying: Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Jane Pearce bought 3,000 shares of Shires Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,610 ($11,325.97).

Shares of SHRS stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Monday. Shires Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.17 ($3.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

