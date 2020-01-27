Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 7,896 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,031 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,038,000 after buying an additional 86,287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 15,127.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 86,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 542,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 86,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.