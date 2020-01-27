Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Sabah Oney sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $55,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,028,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sabah Oney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $362,398.35.

On Thursday, December 12th, Sabah Oney sold 6,810 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $137,085.30.

On Monday, December 9th, Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $103,223.12.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. 912,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alector by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

