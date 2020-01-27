Insider Selling: Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Sells C$29,027.16 in Stock

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) Director Richard Meli sold 17,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$29,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,800.

CVE:LIO traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market cap of $190.32 million and a PE ratio of -73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lion One Metals Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.90.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.