Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. 699,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 327.85 and a beta of 1.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Vision by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 280,620 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of National Vision by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 447,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 279,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

