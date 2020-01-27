Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total value of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of PPS traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 38.44 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,539. Proton Power Systems Plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $242.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.84.

Proton Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.