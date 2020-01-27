Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 192.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

