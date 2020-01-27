Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,125 shares in the company, valued at C$1,794,525.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savaria alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00.

SIS traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,746. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.55 million and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.13 million. Research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.6104411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.