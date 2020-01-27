Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.