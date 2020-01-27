Insight Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.50 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $210.15 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00320934 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011101 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007909 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io.

Insight Chain Coin Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

