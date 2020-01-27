Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

INSP traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $78.56. 195,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after buying an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

