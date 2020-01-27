Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

INSE remained flat at $GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Monday. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.70. Inspired Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

