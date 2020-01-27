INT Chain (INT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.83 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, INT Chain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $910,529.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.