Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

