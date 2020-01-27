Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

