Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of I stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

