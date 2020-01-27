Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $7.40 on Monday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXG. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.