Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,415.56 ($71.24).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,976 ($78.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,774.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,515.66. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

