Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) in the last few weeks:

1/24/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.70 ($1.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.20 ($2.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.80 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.40 ($2.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.35 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.68 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.80 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.35 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.68 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.80 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.35 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.68 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €1.80 ($2.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

