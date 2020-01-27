Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.37. Intuit has a 12-month low of $207.69 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.