Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

