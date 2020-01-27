Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.