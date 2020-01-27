Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,473 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 289,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 859,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

