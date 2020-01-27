Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,993,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $738,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 303,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,064,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the period.

BKLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.65. 201,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $23.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

