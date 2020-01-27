Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,851 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.39. 11,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.