Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $338.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $317.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

1/16/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $312.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $324.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $317.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/16/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

MA stock traded down $7.90 on Monday, reaching $315.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,364,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,040. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average is $284.17. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Mastercard Inc alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.