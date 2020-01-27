ION (ION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $395.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. ION has a market cap of $568,138.00 and $395.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007702 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,422,019 coins and its circulating supply is 12,522,019 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

