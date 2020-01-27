IONChain (IONC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171,310.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, IONChain has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $171,310.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.