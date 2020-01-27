IOST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.36 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Coineal and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $70.40 million and $35.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.22 or 0.05572124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026293 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit, DDEX, BitMax, BigONE, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitrue, IDAX, ABCC, WazirX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Zebpay, DragonEX, CoinZest, BitMart, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, Coineal, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitkub, CoinBene, Kyber Network, Upbit, HitBTC, DigiFinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

