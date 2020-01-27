IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 207% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00074494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035432 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

