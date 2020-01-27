IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.25

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002810 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Ovis and Huobi. IOTA has a total market cap of $696.98 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

999 (999) traded 202.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035860 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Exrates, Upbit, Bitfinex, Binance, Coinone, FCoin, CoinFalcon and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

