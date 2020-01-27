iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,226 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.