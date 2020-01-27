iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 914.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 74,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

