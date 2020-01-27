iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.90. 515,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $263.35 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.