iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $330.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

