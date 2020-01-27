iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $324.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $263.35 and a 1 year high of $334.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

