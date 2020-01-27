iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

IJR stock opened at $83.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

