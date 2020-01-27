iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.39. 929,096 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

