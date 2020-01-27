iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 39.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $125,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. 3,261,995 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19.

