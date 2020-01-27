iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,924 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 804,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 347,790 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 650,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,950 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.