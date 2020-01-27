iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Increased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 804,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 347,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 650,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

