iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after buying an additional 186,282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,227,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,281. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

